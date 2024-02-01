'Snow, rain, sleet. We show up': The unsung heroes of WNY share experiences working amid weather events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is made up of unsung heroes.

From good neighbors helping one another during tough, unprecedented times, to raising funds for people in their time of need and some are just doing their jobs to the fullest which makes a world of difference.

7News' Pheben Kassahun rode with an unsung hero who weathered the lake effect storm two weeks ago to get his passengers to their destinations.

He shared, it is a task he has been committed to for nine years.

You can often catch 9-year NFTA driver Demarcus McClamb trucking along in this 40-foot bus around the Queen City.

"Just another day in the office. Snow, rain, sleet. We show up," Demarcus McClamb told Kassahun.

Just another day at the office for him but his role goes far beyond just showing up to work for many Buffalo residents alike.

Longtime NFTA Bus driver Toddie Rogers said, "People with disabilities, mental health, seniors really need this transportation because it's their only way of getting out of the home."

"People depend on us. We are their only means of transportation, so if we don't show up then it throws their whole day off," McClamb added.

This time two weeks ago, Western New York was in the thick of lake effect snow, so much so NFTA service was temporarily suspended the weekend leading up to the infamous week due to severe winds.

"The days that I worked, I worked my regular shift. The only thing the weather prevented was that I do a school trip. The school was closed so I didn't do my school trip," McClamb said. "The most challenging part was probably the whiteout, the wind blowing and you couldn't see anything. I was praying to God that he guides you through and hope nobody steps out in front of you. You just take it as slow and easy. With a day like that, time doesn't matter."

McClamb's main goal is to get his passengers from point A to point B safely however, for folks like Rogers, he is been a life saver.

"There are people who get stranded but we also have to remember safety first. There are people for emergency purposes, emergency vehicles can't get out. Most people who ride the busses and transit, it means everything."