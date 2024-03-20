'Smartest decision I ever made': New movie 'Cutman' wraps up filming in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Cutman," a new movie starring William Fichtner, Chris Noth, and Jon Abrahams, shows just how valuable the Buffalo film scene is.

The movie is about three people, a mother and daughter and a retired fighter struggling with stomach cancer.

Fichtner says he is happy to be back to be in Buffalo.

"You don't have to twist my arm to come home," said Fichtner.

Director and co-writer Michael Mailer was persuaded to come to Buffalo after hearing from Tim Clark, the Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner.

"I had another place in mind in New York State and the more I thought about it and Tim made his pitch, Bill made his pitch, and Rich made his pitch, they won me over and it was the smartest decision I ever made," said Mailer.

Meaning Western New Yorkers will recognize a few familiar places in the movie.

"People from Western New York or Buffalo will look at things and go 'Oh I know that'," said Fichtner.

Clark said more film crews are on their way to Buffalo.

"There's a lot of things that are stacking up right now, we're talking to a lot of producers, a lot of directors, a lot of filmmakers, and the fall here is bright and with this new tax credit, it's going to get crazy here soon," said Clark.

"Cutman" could get released as early as next fall and the director plans to be back here in Buffalo this summer to film another movie.