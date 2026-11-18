BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Buffalo firefighters were injured and an 11-year-old girl was rescued from the second floor of a burning home after a Mayday was called during a fierce fire on Scoville Avenue Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 138 Scoville Ave. at about 3:30 p.m., where firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and reports that people could be trapped inside.

“We have children and adults jumping out the front window,” a firefighter could be heard saying over the radio.

With reports of people still inside, firefighters entered the home. During the response, a Mayday was called after firefighters became trapped on the second floor.

“We're by an open window. We don't know which side,” one firefighter could be heard saying over the radio.

Other firefighters worked to locate the trapped crew as conditions deteriorated.

“Gotta get a ladder up here,” a firefighter said.

WATCH: Six Buffalo firefighters injured while rescuing victims from Scoville Avenue fire

Six Buffalo firefighters injured while rescuing victims from Scoville Avenue fire

Eventually, a trapped firefighter was located and brought to safety, prompting the Mayday to be cleared.

“Firefighter is confirmed out. Disregard the Mayday,” the radio transmission said.

Crews then reported bringing another victim out from the second floor and requested additional ambulances because of multiple victims.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner Daniel Pizarro said firefighters were dealing simultaneously with the Mayday and reports that people remained trapped inside the burning home.

Pizarro said crews briefly lost their water supply during the fire.

“Within those few seconds, the fire was intense enough to trap those firemen,” Pizarro said.

Amid the chaos, firefighters rescued an 11-year-old girl from the second floor. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Six firefighters were also injured. Pizarro said their injuries included second-degree burns to the head, lacerations, eye injuries, twisted backs and smoke inhalation.

All six have since been released from the hospital and are recovering, according to Pizarro.

“My firemen, I'm very proud of you, Buffalo Fire,” Pizarro said. “You did what you do every day, and I'm proud to represent this department, and we will continue to protect the city in whatever situation comes our way.”

7 News will continue to follow the condition of the 11-year-old girl.

