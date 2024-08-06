Single tickets for 'Hamilton' at Shea's Performing Arts Center on sale August 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Don't miss your shot at seeing the Broadway musical 'Hamilton' at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

You can be in "The Room Where It Happens" on October 15, 2024, with performances through October 27, 2024.

Single tickets to Hamilton's run at Shea's go on sale August 8 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $59 to $179, with a select number of premium seats available for $199.

You can purchase up to eight tickets per account online or at the Shea's Box Office, 646 Main Street. Or you can test your luck in the lottery, where 40 tickets are available for $10.

"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Buffalo engagement should be made through ticketmaster.com," said the show's producer, Jeffrey Seller.

Don't "Say No To This." You can find showtimes, tickets and more online here.