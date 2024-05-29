'Shows your appreciated': Ride for Roswell partners with BFD Local 282 for fundraising event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Ride for Roswell just under a month away, he fundraising season is in full swing. One of the biggest fundraisers for Ride for Roswell is Beers and Gears, a partnership with Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282. On Thursday, the organizations will be hosting their next Beers and Gears event at Riverworks.

When you attend the event, $20 can get you two drink tickets that will be credited to a rider's fundraiser page. The tickets can be redeemed for draft beers and well drinks with 100% of the proceeds going to Ride for Roswell. Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 will be on site for their Extinguish release party where a special beer will be released. A portion of those proceeds will help benefit Local 282. Last event was the largest Beers and Gears fundraiser ever with over $7,000 raised.

"It's very special because it shows your appreciated," Local 282 President Chris Whelan said. "We've been through a lot as a department over the last few years. And we're now starting to see what it's doing to our bodies in the long run so having our members be screened by Roswell early has been a very integral collaboration for my members to keep them healthy".

There are three remaining events including Thursday night's at Riverworks. You can find the information for all of them below.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

