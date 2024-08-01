'Shows what Allentown is': Improvement project on Allen St to end with art dedication

BUFFALO, NY — New sculptures and banners show the completion of the $13.4 million Allen Street Improvement Project.

The sculptures honor the rich cultural history of Buffalo

The sculptures will be commemorated on Friday, as well as a celebration of the Old Pink from 6 pm to 8 pm

New banners display the future vision of the neighborhood, promoting diversity and inclusion

The newest public art addition can be seen at Wadsworth and Allen

The sculptures were made by artist Mark Griffis, and entitled 'Emergence', showing the vibrant community in Allentown.

"The guitar player, the trumpet player that speaks to the music in Allentown, then at night they're gonna become big bold beautiful night lights of love because these all glow," said Griffis.

Jonathan White, with the Allentown Association says the new improvements is reflecting the community along Allen Street.

"It's welcoming, engaging fun and family. Family, which is a word that a lot of people do not think of. But, we've got all these great restaurants, we have two amazing pocket parks where kids can play. So I think it is really a place for everybody," said White.

On Friday, a dedication ceremony will start at 5 p.m, then a remembrance for the Old Pink will begin from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

