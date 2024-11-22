'Shouldn’t go hungry just to feed their pets': FeedMore WNY supporting animals in need with ‘AniMeals’ program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Donations to FeedMore WNY support not only people in need but also pets. The organization’s AniMeals program feeds hungry pets across Western New York.
Families receiving food through the organization’s Meals on Wheels service can opt-in to receive either dog or cat food twice a month to feed the hungry pets in their lives.
This project started a few years ago after a heartbreaking realization. Now, it feeds dozens of pets.
“We were hearing from our clients that had cats and dogs that they were sharing their meals with their pets to make sure that they had enough to eat too,” FeedMore WNY Public Relations Manager Catherine Shick said. “It can get pretty expensive for someone, and we never want people to make that agonizing choice where they have to give up a pet because they can’t afford to feed them.”
“I suffer from depression… [my pets] definitely help me to get out of that situation,” Feedmore WNY client Anival Vasquez said. “Sometimes you don’t have the money [to buy pet food]… [FeedMore WNY] looks out for you, which really helps me a lot.”
“Everybody deserves to have a companion, and they shouldn’t go hungry just to feed their pets,” FeedMore WNY volunteer Alexis Roth said.