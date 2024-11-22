'Shouldn’t go hungry just to feed their pets': FeedMore WNY supporting animals in need with ‘AniMeals’ program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Donations to FeedMore WNY support not only people in need but also pets. The organization’s AniMeals program feeds hungry pets across Western New York.

Families receiving food through the organization’s Meals on Wheels service can opt-in to receive either dog or cat food twice a month to feed the hungry pets in their lives.

This project started a few years ago after a heartbreaking realization. Now, it feeds dozens of pets.