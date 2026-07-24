BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rochester just banned crowds of 10 or more people in public spaces at night without a permit. The decision comes after a surge in gun violence, similar to what has happened in Buffalo.

WATCH: BPD: 11 people shot during street party that 'exploded' in size over Fourth of July weekend

BPD: 11 people shot during street party that 'exploded' in size over Fourth of July weekend

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the restrictions Thursday.

I spoke with Buffalo community members about whether they think a ban similar to that would work here.

"I think the 21 and over would be sufficient," said one person.

"I think that is crazy that they're doing that to people now," another person said.

WATCH: Should Buffalo ban large overnight gatherings

Should Buffalo ban large overnight gatherings?

"It would be hard to enforce, and then it could get ugly too when they do try to step in and enforce," said one person.

"Same thing happened in Albany," another person said. "No, you're taking away the freedom of people."

Barricades were back up along Chippewa Street on Friday as the city moves forward with its weekend restrictions.

WATCH: Mayor Sean Ryan announces Chippewa Street traffic closure, crowd control measures

Mayor Sean Ryan announces Chippewa Street traffic closure, crowd control measures

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