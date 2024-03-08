'Should be a little further back': New traffic light causes confusion for drivers in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Within the last few weeks new traffic light poles were installed at the intersection of W. Eagle Street and Delaware Avenue, but the positioning has thrown off drivers off.

That's because if you're approaching a red light on W. Eagle Street from either direction, the stop line is directly underneath the traffic signal.

WKBW Van pulls a few feet from light so the driver can see the signal

"It should be a little further back so we can see it," explained one driver to 7 News' Michael Schwartz.

Many drivers have not been pulling up to the light, otherwise, they'd find themselves having to move up in their seats to see the light.

WKBW Drivers has to adjust to be able to see traffic signal

Schwartz spoke to a New York State Department of Transportation representative who said that portion of the road belongs to the City of Buffalo. Schwartz then contacted a city spokesman and the city's DPW Commissioner.

Two hours after an email was sent, crews arrived at the intersection to spray paint new stop lines for vehicles on W. Eagle Street. The lines are about a full car's length away from the light so drivers can see more easily.

WKBW New lines being painted on W Eagle Street

The city has not responded back if there are any future plans for more permanent work.