What to know about the impact of 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Donald Trump said he's looking at imposing 25% tariffs on all aluminum and steel imports. That will include our neighbors, Canada and Mexico.

Here's how people from both sides are responding to this.

"It's kind of the building blocks of houses, office complexes. Whether it's the steel beams, whether it's the aluminum going into our very soda cans. There are a lot of these components that are used in the manufacturing process where it's probably going to have maybe a month lead time. It's going to take a little bit before we start to see that, as inputs get changed," Laing, a clinical assistant professor of finance at the University of Buffalo School of Management said. "And again, if you're the manufacturer, you might be bulk ordering a bunch of this stuff hoping to get a reduced rate on the tariffs. You don't necessarily know the future outlook."

He added that in the United States, we have a decent amount of steel manufacturing facilities and that it's not as much of a concern but that aluminum is a bit more Canada-dependent.

"We probably buy 20 to 25% of carbon steel from Canada. Millions of dollars," Rick Smith, president of Rigidized Metals Corporation said. "And we also trade with Canada."

"This is the next four years. I've been saying it. We're gonna face this for four years. Shifting goalposts constantly and constant chaos all designed to hurt our economy," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said. "We're gonna react hard and we're gonna react fast."