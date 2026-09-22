BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may remember Hazel Ward, the Lewiston baby who battled cancer and underwent a liver transplant.

On Tuesday, 15-month-old Hazel reached a major milestone in her journey. After months of treatment, she rang the bell at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, marking a new chapter for her family.

"This day brings a lot of joy, a lot of love and peace to our family," said Hazel’s father, Trevor Ward.

wkbw

The sound of the bell symbolized a day of celebration for the Ward family and a moment they had been waiting for.

"It is hard to put into words. It is the end of many, many moments of fear and doubt and wondering if we are going to have our baby girl for the next big event, for the first day of kindergarten, the last day of high school, walking the aisle, getting her first job," Trevor said.

wkbw

Last year, we introduced you to Hazel as she faced a rare form of liver cancer.

Doctors diagnosed her with hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer that primarily affects infants and young children. Hazel underwent months of chemotherapy at Roswell Park before receiving a liver transplant in March.

Now, her family is celebrating a future they once feared might not be possible.

Trevor and his wife, Lindsay, say they are overwhelmed with gratitude — not only for Hazel’s medical team, but also for the community that supported their family throughout her treatment.

WATCH: She's a giant!' Lewiston baby Hazel Ward rings the bell after cancer battle

'She's a giant!' Lewiston baby Hazel Ward rings the bell after cancer battle

"Not only donating to things like her GoFundMe, but we had people offering to mow our lawn, cook meals for us, provide babysitting, offering to cook for Hazel’s older brothers while Hazel, her mom and I were away," Trevor said.

The support, he said, gave the family help when they needed it most.

"It hasn’t been easy on the family, but the real giant in this is Hazel," Trevor said.

Now, he says, the family is looking ahead.

"Needless to say, extremely happy, extremely grateful that Hazel is on her way to a healthy, full life," he said.

After an extraordinary battle during the first 15 months of her life, Hazel is getting the chance to do something her family has been waiting for.

Just be a kid.

