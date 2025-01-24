Shelter showdown: Bills Mafia and Chiefs Kingdom compete in fundraiser

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is participating in the Shelter Showdown, a friendly competition among animal shelters from NFL playoff cities to raise funds for animals in need.

The Shelter Showdown involves shelters from Buffalo, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., each rallying their communities to support their life-saving missions. The competition runs from the start of the playoffs to the final whistle, with donations going directly to each shelter.

"Animal shelters are going head to head trying to see who has the ultimate fan base. How could we say no? We have the Bills Mafia right here. Of course we have the ultimate fan base shelter showdown," said Gina Lattuca from the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Hathaway Maranda, Communications Director for the Kansas City SPCA, noted, "We believe our biggest competition is gonna be the Bills Mafia. We know you guys are coming for us. You're already ahead in the fundraising, but we're gonna give it our best."

The goal of the Shelter Showdown is to raise $60,000, with each shelter hoping to prove it has the ultimate fan base. Donations can be made in any amount, with a suggested contribution of $17 for Bills Mafia.

Gina Lattuca expressed confidence in the Buffalo community.

"We see what the Bills Mafia is 100% capable of, and we know that the Bills Mafia is filled with animal lovers, so we know that we can probably take all three cities combined and we can win," said Lattuca.

The Shelter Showdown not only highlights the passion of NFL fan bases but also brings communities together to support animal welfare. As the competition heats up, shelters are hopeful that the funds raised will make a significant impact on their efforts to care for animals in need.

You can donate here.

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”