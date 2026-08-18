BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major construction milestone is underway at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre as crews lay the foundation for the Elevate Shea’s Buffalo expansion.

The project comes as Shea’s celebrates its 100th anniversary in downtown Buffalo. The 25,000-square-foot expansion along Pearl Street is designed to improve accessibility and add new amenities for visitors.

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The expansion will include three high-speed elevators, additional restrooms, expanded lobbies, more concession space and new areas for education and community programming.

Longtime Shea’s season ticketholder Rachael Small says the theatre is more than a historic building.

"Shea’s is more than just a beautiful theater. It is a place where people come together, where young people discover the arts and where the entire community shares experiences that stay with us for a lifetime," Small said.

Shea’s President and CEO Brian Higgins said the project is an investment in the theatre’s future and an appeal to the community for continued support.

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"It is an update and an appeal for funding for the community to help us finish this project," Higgins said.

That support could also benefit businesses in the surrounding Theater District.

Yusuf Omar works at The Original Tea House & Cafe, across the street from Shea’s. He says the theatre helps bring people and businesses together.

"I think it is great for the community. It helps bring businesses together," Omar said.

WATCH: Shea’s expansion takes shape, boosting Buffalo’s Theater District

Shea’s expansion takes shape, boosting Buffalo’s Theater District

Higgins said the impact of Shea’s extends beyond the theatre itself.

"The restaurant owners call it the Shea’s effect, because when Shea’s is active, everyone is active," Higgins said.

Shea’s has raised more than $28 million toward the $34.5 million project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The theatre is also launching the “I Built Shea’s” campaign, with a goal of raising $1 million by the end of 2026.

People who donate at least $100 will be featured in a signature component of the new building, helping support the next chapter of the century-old Buffalo landmark.

