BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dolly Parton’s music has touched generations of people around the world and here in Western New York, her impact is just as personal.

For local musicians and longtime fans, Parton was more than a country music icon. She was a songwriter, performer and inspiration whose influence reached far beyond the stage.

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"There will never be another Dolly," Linda Lou Schriver, with the Ramblin’ Lou Family Band and WXLR Radio, said.

"She is so much more than an icon. Most people remember her by the big hair, but she was so much more than that," Schriver said.

WATCH: 'She was the best': Dolly Parton’s legacy touches Western New York

'She was the best': Dolly Parton’s legacy touches Western New York

Schriver has performed Parton’s timeless classic “I Will Always Love You” on many occasions and even recorded a CD featuring the song.

"Everybody that met her loved her. If you ever met Dolly in person or even been to one of her shows, you just feel that energy so much, and not every artist has that," Schriver said.

Schriver and her family even had the opportunity to meet and work with Parton.

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"She was wonderful to meet, just wonderful to work with. In fact, she signed this picture, my daddy, Ramblin’ Lou. Just thank you for all you have done," Schriver said.

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Schriver said her father, Ramblin’ Lou, and Parton knew each other through the country music community, including the Country Music Association and other organizations.

For Buffalo singer Cami Clune, Parton’s influence was personal, too.

Clune, who gained national attention after Buffalo Sabres fans sang the Canadian national anthem when her microphone cut out during a performance, said Parton was an inspiration.

“She just told stories and blessed us with her voice, and it is just heartbreaking that she is gone,” Clune said.

Clune said Parton’s influence extended well beyond country music.

“Even if you aren’t a fan of country music, just who doesn’t love Dolly Parton? She is just an integral part of so many musicians’ lives and just everyone,” Clune said.

For generations of fans and musicians, Parton’s music and legacy will continue to live on.

“There is nobody like Dolly, and there will never be another Dolly,” Schriver said.

