'She just vanished': Buffalo family finds closure after 31 years as DNA identifies remains of missing woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After more than three decades with no answers, the family of Cynthia Salter has learned about what happened to the 28-year-old Buffalo woman who vanished without a trace in September 1994.

Buffalo Police detectives recently confirmed through DNA testing that the remains found in a field off East Amherst Street in 1995 belonged to Salter. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

"Nobody should have to go through this. No family," said Lauren Manney, Salter's sister.

Salter disappeared in September 1994 while planning her own birthday celebration.

"When her birthday came, we didn't hear from her," Manney said.

The family suspected the worst when they saw news reports about a woman's body found in a field off East Amherst Street the following year, but the case went cold for decades.

"She just vanished," Manney said. "We didn't know anything. We just...we were in the dark."

A couple of years ago, Buffalo Police detectives reopened the case and collected new DNA samples from Salter's family members. A few weeks ago, they returned with confirmation that the Jane Doe found in 1995 was indeed Salter.

Buffalo family finds closure after 31 years as DNA identifies remains of missing woman

The family said detectives confirmed Salter's death was a homicide, but did not provide details about how she died.

This tragedy isn't the only one to strike the Salter family. Aaron Salter, who was Salter's cousin, was killed in the May 14, 2022, mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue while working as a security guard.

Aaron Salter was a member of the Buffalo Police Department and became a security guard after retiring. When he was on the police force, he helped search for Cynthia.

"He used to come to my dad because he was looking...for his cousin," Manney said.

The family planned a proper burial for Cynthia Salter, who will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

"We do have closure for her," said Michael Salter, a brother.

Irving Salter, another brother, added: "And comfort, you know, knowing that...we now know that it was our sister."

The family plans to celebrate Cynthia's life and their faith as they seek justice.

"We're gonna celebrate our sister. We're going to love on each other like we should. Just continue to try to live our lives," Manney said.

The family expressed hope that whoever is responsible for Salter's death will be held accountable.

"We're a God-fearing family, and we know God. He knows everything. He knows. And so we just put our hope in Him that we will, that justice will prevail," Manney said.

Manney had a message for the person responsible: "Whoever did it, if that person is still alive. You know, I just, I'm praying for you. You get your heart right with the Lord. Because if you don't, you're either going to heaven or hell."

Buffalo Police are asking anyone with information about Cynthia Salter's disappearance to contact them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.