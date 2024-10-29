'Share your spare': Donors and recipients are advocating for living kidney donations

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New York State celebrated a milestone last week: Over 3,000 lives were saved from organ donations last year. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that over 50% of New Yorkers are registered organ and tissue donors, saving lives.



Six years ago, Michelle Murray gave a piece of herself and her spare kidney to a stranger.

Samantha McKillen was 19 when she was diagnosed with kidney disease, and in late 2017-- it progressed to kidney failure.

After seeing a post for a donor, Murray stepped up to donate to a stranger who is now a close friend.

"We have done so many things together--like gone to Canada on purpose and once on accident," said Murray.

McKillen says the reality is being on the kidney transplant list comes with a long wait.

"I only got one phone call during the two years I was on the waiting list before I got my transplant, and I don't know how long I would've waited if I didn't get one through an altruist donor," said McKillen.

According to the Donor Network, 95 percent of Americans favor organ donation, but only 58 percent are registered donors.

In reality, every 10 minutes, someone is added to the organ transplant waiting list, and 22 people die every day waiting for a life-saving organ.

Timeliness is why ECMC has the shortest wait times for a kidney transplant in the U.S., thanks to Liise Kayler, the chief of the division of transplant surgery.

"I made sure that our team would be set up to assess every organ offer and decide if it's a good match for a patient," said Kayler, "The ultimate goal is that no one waits."

Another organization pushing for more live donors is the Kidney Foundation of Western New York, which helps connect recipients and donors with resources.

Director Jeremy Morlock tells 7 News that the more people that sign up to help, the more people will be free from the waitlist.

"There are so many people on the list who will never receive the kidney that they're waiting for, and so if we can get more living donors and if we get more people to register as organ donors, we can save so many more lives," said Morlock.

Living donors are less invasive than you think; recovery can take 6 to 12 weeks.

Murray and McKillen are encouraging those who can sign up to be a living donor.

"She needed a kidney, and I got this amazing relationship. Even if you don't have the same bond we share, you can change someone's life," said Murray.

You can learn more about becoming a living donorhere.