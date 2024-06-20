Shakespeare in Delaware Park kicks off 2024 season with 'The Winter's Tale' on hot, muggy first day of summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On a hot and muggy first day of summer, Shakespeare in Delaware Park opened its 49th season with “The Winter’s Tale.”

“Which I think is apropos,” Lisa Ludwig, executive director of the organization, told 7 News’ Maki Becker.

“At night, it does cool down here and, I laugh sometimes, it's better to be outside, you know? Unless you've got that super-duper air conditioning. Once the sun goes down on the hill, it's quite beautiful,” she said.

Ludwig described the play as “a beautiful story about love, jealousy, betrayal and redemption…The great thing about Shakespeare is all of the themes and things that he wrote about are still relevant today.”

The Winter’s Tale doesn’t actually take place in the winter. But it does have one of the most famous stage directions ever, Ludwig said.

“Which is 'Exit, pursued by a bear'," Ludwig said.

She didn’t want to give away what happened with that bear for those who are coming to watch.

“Shakespeare did not put a lot of stage direction in his plays. So it's ironic that that is one he absolutely had in one of his plays. It was very important to him,” she said.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. and run Tuesday through Sunday until July 14.

Admission is free but donations are accepted.

The second production of the season will be “The Comedy of Errors.” They are also doing a touring show, “A Midsummer Night’s Tour,” which is a one-hour version of the Shakespeare comedy.

For more information go to: https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/