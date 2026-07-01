BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As an extreme heat wave grips Western New York, city officials and local nonprofits are working to expand Buffalo's tree canopy, saying more trees can help cool neighborhoods and reduce the urban heat island effect.

Residents said the difference shade makes has been especially noticeable during the recent stretch of high temperatures.

"It's definitely hot," Buffalo resident Hailey DiAgostino said. "I feel a little uncomfortable just being out here for a few minutes."

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DiAgostino said increasing access to shaded areas can make a significant difference for people spending time outdoors.

"I think we all know how much of a difference shade can make from that temperature difference," she said. "If people can have as much access to shaded areas as possible, it is super important."

The City of Buffalo has continued its effort to plant hundreds of new trees throughout the city. This spring, crews planted 325 trees in parks, at schools and in community-requested locations.

"Our intent here is to re-tree the City of Buffalo and help with the heat canopy issues that are created with the lack of tree cover," said Stephen Buccilli with the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

WATCH: City of Buffalo expanding tree canopy to add shade, reduce urban heat

'Shade can make a difference': City of Buffalo expanding tree canopy to add shade, reduce urban heat

Buccilli said the work is part of a multiyear grant program. The city plans to plant another 800 to 1,000 trees this fall.

The effort is also being supported by Re-Tree WNY, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing tree cover across the region.

The organization recently planted trees along Delaware Avenue to fill gaps where trees were missing, while the City of Buffalo planted trees on the opposite side of the street.

"We like to have the municipality match what we are doing," said Paul Maurer, chairman of Re-Tree WNY. "So we got in touch with City Hall, and they planted the other side of the street. So pretty much for each tree we planted, they did as well."

Maurer said those partnerships are especially important on heavily paved streets, where trees can help offset rising temperatures.

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"On avenues like this where there is a lot of concrete and a lot of pavement, trees really mitigate that in a major way," Maurer said.

City officials and Re-Tree WNY said expanding Buffalo's tree canopy is a long-term investment that will provide more shade, help reduce the urban heat island effect and create cooler neighborhoods for years to come.

For more information about requesting a tree or supporting Re-Tree WNY through a donation, click here.