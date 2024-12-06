Several candidates seeking Erie County Democrats' endorsement for Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Democrats are kicking off its search to endorse a mayoral candidate for the City of Buffalo.
Chairman Jeremy Zellner said the party hasn't been in this position in roughly 20 years. The Erie County Democratic Committee hosted its first of three forums at the Buffalo Convention Center to allow candidates interested in becoming mayor to share their message and take questions from elected committee members.
"We're not only looking for the strongest candidate to win a primary, but also someone who's going to be able to be successful come November," Zellner said. "I think it's going to be a great way to strengthen all the candidates and show what they have to offer. What their plan to get elected is what their plan to make change in Buffalo is what their plan to continue growth in the city of Buffalo is."
Seven candidates attended the first ECDC forum:
- Garnell Whitfield
- State Senator Sean Ryan
- Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon
- Michael Gainer
- Terrence Robinson
- James Payne
- James McLeod
Garnell Whitfield
"I've seen how other communities have responded to emergencies and crises within their communities. We’ve had several here in Buffalo, and I’m not happy with our response to them. I don’t think our city has grown and learned from those mistakes, and I would love to be a part of a new future—a new day in the City of Buffalo where we learn from those mistakes," Whitfield said. "I'm very to happy come in here and try to address these issues that’s what I've done throughout my career as a first responder as an emergency manager and that’s what I plan to do now."
Sean Ryan
"It’s really a platform of basic competency. The city can’t seem to plow their streets, fix their potholes or open their schools. Their community centers and senior centers are hanging on by a thread, so they really just can’t do the basics, let alone pay attention to the hard issues," Ryan said. "I’m gonna fight hard to get the endorsement of the party."
Chris Scanlon
"I want to see the City of Buffalo in the best shape and condition it can be for all residents. You know, I’ve been in government for 12.5 years now, and every day I get up and go to work to improve the lives of residents—improving their quality of life in every corner of the city to make sure they’re served," Scanlon said. "When a determination is made by the party, or before then, we’ll make an announcement. For now, I’m just going through the process that’s been laid out by the party. If and when we decide we are running, we’ll make a formal announcement."
Terrence Robinson
"What I want everyone to understand is we have a plan a restoration of Humboldt Parkway and the replacement Route 33 and that’s the foundation for our candidacy," Robinson said. "All I ask is that they listen carefully and tentatively and it’ll come down to a fair shake."
Michael Gainer
"I started Buffalo ReUse, and I co-founded The Foundry. We’ve been innovating different ideas all over the city for the last 18 years, and I want to bring that same motivation, spirit, and work ethic to City Hall," Gainer said. "I am eager to give voice and access and opportunity to my neighbors and to the folks here and the youth that I've worked for my employees and all of the residents of Buffalo."