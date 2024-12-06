Several candidates seeking Erie County Democrats' endorsement for Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Democrats are kicking off its search to endorse a mayoral candidate for the City of Buffalo.

Chairman Jeremy Zellner said the party hasn't been in this position in roughly 20 years. The Erie County Democratic Committee hosted its first of three forums at the Buffalo Convention Center to allow candidates interested in becoming mayor to share their message and take questions from elected committee members.

"We're not only looking for the strongest candidate to win a primary, but also someone who's going to be able to be successful come November," Zellner said. "I think it's going to be a great way to strengthen all the candidates and show what they have to offer. What their plan to get elected is what their plan to make change in Buffalo is what their plan to continue growth in the city of Buffalo is."

Seven candidates attended the first ECDC forum:



Garnell Whitfield

State Senator Sean Ryan

Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon

Michael Gainer

Terrence Robinson

James Payne

James McLeod