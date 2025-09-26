Sen. Ryan, Gardner and Gainer outline priorities for Buffalo at Allentown candidate forum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Allentown neighbors got the opportunity to hear directly from those vying to be the next mayor of Buffalo at a candidate forum held at the Theatre of Youth Company.

With just under two months to go until Election Day, three candidates gathered to share why they believe they are the best fit to lead the city. The forum featured Democratic endorsed candidate Senator Sean Ryan, Republican endorsed candidate James Gardner, and independent candidate Michael Gainer.

Each candidate was asked an array of questions on how they plan to lead the city, including what their top priorities will be in their first 100 days in office and how they plan to address the housing crisis.

The forum hosted the three Buffalo mayoral candidates individually, giving each an opportunity to present their vision for the city.

When asked about their first 100 days in office, Sen. Ryan emphasized bringing new leadership to City Hall.

"We're going to bring in new leadership throughout City Hall. We're going to cast a wide net. We're going to try to bring in highly skilled professionals, people who are experienced in urban affairs. So, you know, that's a really optimistic part," Ryan said.

Gardner focused on the city's financial challenges as his immediate priority.

"The first thing that any person who comes into office is going to have to confront is the budget crisis," Gardner said. "The city will be in a deficit. Immediately, I will take those necessary steps to close that budget."

Gainer outlined his approach to evaluating city operations and resource allocation.

"Well, my first 100 days is, what we're going to do is we're going to look at how City Hall functions and how it doesn't function so well, so that we are directing resources specifically to the neighborhoods that need it most, and we're going to evaluate the budget in the most efficient way process," Gainer said.

Buffalo has not had a Republican mayor for more than 60 years. Gardner addressed this historical context directly.

"Step outside and look around. That's what 60 years of one party leadership has given the City of Buffalo. You have an entire half of the city that's been ravaged by poverty, by a lack of investment, by hopelessness. If you aren't changing the way you're voting, then you're choosing what's come before you. And that's my message," Gardner said.

The forum also provided an opportunity for Buffalo neighbors to listen in and meet the candidates in person. Buffalo resident Bernice Radle shared her expectations for the next mayor.

"Vacancy is a problem. Vacant properties, trash, crime, those are all important things. I really want to see an administration that sets a high expectation. I want us to do things well. When we pave the streets, let's pave the streets well. When we do the crosswalks, let's paint them well. And so, I just think whoever is in charge of Buffalo needs a set of much higher expectations, a standard," Radle said.

The mayoral election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.