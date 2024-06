BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced Thursday that a second-prize-winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at the 7-Eleven on Main Street in Buffalo.

The Powerplay ticket was sold for the June 19 Powerball drawing.

Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Prizes of any value must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. You can check your ticket numbers online here.