Search underway for vulnerable man last seen on Garner Avenue in Buffalo

WKBW Digital
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jun 02, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding Eric Cruz, 59, of Buffalo who was last seen Saturday evening on Garner Avenue.

Cruz is living with schizophrenia, is non-verbal and may be in need of medical attention, per authorities.

He is Hispanic and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, black shoes and a blue Puerto Rico baseball cap.

Cruz walks with a limp and is believed to be in the local Buffalo area.

He's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130lbs.

If you see him, you're asked to call 716-853-2222 or 911.

