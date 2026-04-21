BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sean Butler, a man remembered by loved ones as a youth mentor, was shot and killed at a Buffalo basketball court on April 8.

The fatal shooting happened just hours after Butler posted a TikTok video discussing his efforts to keep children safe from gun violence.

"Despite what y'all think... what y'all saying... I'm going to the court, get some balling," Butler said in that TikTok. "To make sure that they don't go out here and try to shoot nobody. I'd do that to give them a couple of dollars just to play a good game or whoop whoop. That's what I do," Butler said.

"Definitely, I've been around this neighborhood for a long time. I don't want y'all making no mistakes," Butler said.

Police say a fight broke out at the basketball courts and escalated. Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Butler shot in the head on Sprenger Avenue by the courts.

Police are still searching for the killer.

WATCH: 'Sean did not deserve this': Loved ones of slain Cheektowaga man seek justice

'Sean did not deserve this': Loved ones of slain Cheektowaga man seek justice

Loved ones gathered Monday night for a vigil in Butler's honor, lighting candles and releasing balloons into the sky.

"It's a dangerous world, you know? We can make it safe if we just spread the same thing he did," a friend of Butler's, Jacob Bush, said Tuesday.

"I just want this killer to turn himself in or any witnesses. Come on. We've got to stop the violence. It's a murderer out there. It's a killer out there. We need to find this killer and if you're watching this, please turn yourself in, sweetheart. We need you. We really do. We need to know who did this," another good friend, Helena Ubiles, told 7 News.

Butler's family is devastated by his death.

His mother shared a message urging witnesses to speak up.

"As a mother this is devastating. Knowing that someone could take my son’s life and continue to walk free is something I cannot accept. With the number of people who were there at the time this happened I pray that someone will come forward. Sean did not deserve this," Butler's mother said.

Police and Butler's friends and family ask anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. They can call or text 911 or the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

