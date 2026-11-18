BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former acting Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon says the city did not schedule a police recruitment exam during his tenure because it lacked the money to fund one. It's a decision that comes into focus as the Buffalo Police Department faces mounting staffing problems.

BPD representatives and the police union appeared before the Common Council to discuss the recruitment vacuum, Tuesday.

A 7 News investigation revealed the BPD is relying more on overtime to meet minimum staffing levels, with a 65% increase on those overtime hours in FY 2025-2026 compared to the previous year.

Police Union President John Davidson warned the department's staffing issues are likely to get worse before they get better, with retirements outpacing recruitment.

"We are going to see another mass exodus at the end of this year and the beginning of next year if we cannot find a way to hire officers," Davidson said.

WATCH: Scanlon says Buffalo couldn't afford police recruitment exam when he was acting mayor

Scanlon says Buffalo couldn't afford police recruitment exam when he was acting mayor

He said 19 officers had already retired this year, with another five resigning and a further seven officers planning to retire by the end of the year.

The next police exam is scheduled for the end of April 2027 which means a fresh class of officers will not be on the streets of Buffalo until some point in 2028 at the earliest. The last time the city administered a police exam to try to recruit officers was in 2023 and Police Commissioner Erika Shields previously blamed the subsequent three-year pause for the department's staffing woes.

The city's Human Resources Commissioner, Gladys Herndon-Hill echoed that claim in the meeting.

"We should have had an exam last year," Herndon-Hill said.

She revealed the city's list of potential recruits from the 2023 police exam is exhausted and no longer active.

Why the recruitment pause?

The decision to set a police exam is made by the mayor's office, so I asked the person in charge of the city at the time, former acting mayor Christopher Scanlon. He was at the helm from October 2024 through December 2025 and has since returned to his post as South District councilmember.

He said the city had an active list of potential new recruits during his tenure. He added police exams can take months to schedule and that was the reason an exam was not administered in 2025.

"It would have had to have been decided earlier than that for an exam to take place last year," Scanlon explained, inferring the responsibility lay with his predecessor, Byron Brown.

Scanlon also pointed to the city's fiscal challenges, saying that's the reason an exam was not scheduled for 2026.

"The reality of the situation is when I became acting mayor we had a $70 million budget deficit and not the resources to do what you wanna do," Scanlon said.

What's next?

Police Commissioner Shields previously told 7 News the city wants to hire from Erie County's list of potential recruits in an attempt to add more officers before 2028. Herndon-Hill said the city is aiming to put a class of recruits from that list into the police academy in January. But Davidson cast doubt on the idea.

"It would be a miracle to hire by January from the county test," Davidson said.

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