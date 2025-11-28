BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of runners bundled up in winter hats and turkey costumes, and braved brutal wind gusts and freezing temperatures during Buffalo's annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

The YMCA Turkey Trot, which has been running continuously since 1896 and holds the distinction of being the oldest continuously run footrace in the country, faced its biggest challenge this year from winds reaching up to 40 mph and wind chill temperatures in the teens.

Despite the harsh conditions, participants embraced the challenge with characteristic Buffalo resilience. The race attracted everyone from serious runners chasing personal records to families decked out in full turkey costumes, all determined to keep the 128-year tradition alive.

WATCH: Runners brave high winds and freezing temperatures to keep Buffalo Thanksgiving tradition alive

Runners brave high winds and freezing temperatures to keep Buffalo Thanksgiving tradition alive

"Music is blasting, I feel like I'm in a wind tunnel, great environment with my friends over here. Where else would you rather be right now?" said Melissa Miller.

The extreme weather conditions did thin out the usual crowds lining the sidewalks to cheer on runners, but it couldn't diminish the electric atmosphere that makes this race special.

"I don't remember it being this cold. Usually, there's people packed on these sidewalks," said Kelly Cook.

For many participants, the challenging conditions only added to the experience. Fenway Breckels described the atmosphere as "electric" and "a lot of fun," noting how runners were "hyping up the crowd" despite the brutal weather.

Even costumed participants refused to let the conditions dampen their spirits. Joseph Pivarunas, dressed as the Grinch, summed up the Buffalo attitude perfectly.

"Really windy, really windy, but it's a lot of fun. Me and the other Grinch decided to take it out, but this is Buffalo, it's the city of good neighbors," Pivarunas said.

The Turkey Trot represents more than just a race for Buffalo residents; it's a testament to the community's unbreakable spirit and determination to celebrate traditions regardless of what nature throws their way.

As runners crossed the finish line with red faces and wind-whipped smiles, they proved once again that in Buffalo, the weather is just part of the story.

According to YMCA Buffalo Niagara, Joseph Whelan was the overall winner and fastest male, finishing the race at 24:26. Danielle Orie, the fastest female winner, crossed the finish line at 27:29. The masters male winner was Jesse Mang with a time of 28:55. The female masters winner, Jennifer Boerner Selig, finished with a time of 31:25.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.