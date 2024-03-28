'Run your own race': Buffalo Bills star Dion Dawkins with important message for city youth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "I think it's about just being present wherever is needed," said Buffalo Bills star Dion Dawkins, about the importance of his relationship with the City of Buffalo.

Dawkins spoke at a Youth Empowerment Seminar Wednesday designed for young men, women and teenagers who are not actively enrolled in school. It was hosted by Catholic Charities.

Dawkins delivered the keynote address, delivering an important message to city youth. He also spoke with reporters during the event.

"It means the world to me," said Dawkins, when asked about what it means for him to be at an event like this one in Buffalo. "It means enough that I left Florida to come back here, to fly in here, just to speak to these people here. I love Buffalo. I really do. Whatever that looks like with me showing that love, Imma do it."

When asked about sharing his own life experience and what he hopes others can take from it, Dawkins said, "Run your own race. Don't ever think that it's too much for you to handle. Control your own pace. Don't think about nobody else and control your own race. If you control your own race you control your own pace."

Martel Douglas, a young man who took part in the seminar, said hearing Dawkins speak was motivating for himself and others.

"There's no limits to your dreams," said Douglas. "You can do anything you want to do. You just have to go out there and get it. Every kid could be Dion Dawkins today and every kid understood that and I'm pretty sure I'm not the only person who is motivated to do that."

Catholic Charities has been working with families and people in need since 1923. It runs a number of programs from emergency assistance to mental health counseling and treatment, plus much more.

