'Rooted in Pride': Buffalo Community Turns Out for Annual Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rainbow flags filled Elmwood Avenue Sunday as thousands gathered for the annual Buffalo Pride Parade, celebrating this year's theme, "Rooted in Pride."

The parade brought together members of Buffalo's LGBTQIA2S+ community, allies, families, and supporters for a day focused on unity, acceptance, and empowerment.

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"We are a small city, but look at this humongous turnout," Terrin Godfrey said. "It is amazing to see that we can all come together and we are all not alone."

Families lined the parade route as colorful floats, performers, and community organizations made their way through the city.

This year's theme, "Rooted in Pride," encouraged participants to celebrate their connections to community, history, and the ongoing journey toward equality.

"It gives everyone a chance to be themselves, really just feel empowered to celebrate their community and friends," said Rilley Care. "It's really important."

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Buffalo's reputation as the "City of Good Neighbors" was on full display throughout the celebration.

"They call us the City of Good Neighbors for a reason," said Godfrey. "That is why we are here. We are celebrating our neighbors and who they are their individuality and their uniqueness."

For many, the event was a reminder of the importance of visibility, support, and acceptance.

As the parade made its way through the city, the message of the day remained clear, Buffalo is a community rooted in history, strength, and pride.