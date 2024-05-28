Watch Now
Riding for the Fallen: Bicyclists ride in honor of military personnel who made ultimate sacrifice

"We do it for the soldiers that have fallen, and the ones that didn't make it back home."
Slow Roll Buffalo Memorial Day Remembrance Ride 2024
Posted at 10:42 PM, May 27, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Riding for the fallen.

Slow Roll Buffalo organized a Memorial Day Remembrance Ride, in honor of military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Army Veteran Lloyd Nolan shared, "I ride for Slow Roll because they're good people and I'm here to ride for the fallen."

Lloyd Nolan is an Army Veteran.

Army Veteran Lloyd Nolan

He joined at the age of 17 as a private, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather who served in the Korean War and WWII, respectively.

Nolan explained, "I joined when I was 17. I never had a drafts card to fight for this country. I'm a era Vietnam veteran and I started out in Fort Johnson, Louisiana[formerly Fort Polk]. Tiger Country."

Nolan was honorable discharged after a year of service.

Bicyclists of all ages and skills meeting at the Buffalo Naval and Military Park for a slow pace ride.

The 68-year-old rides every Monday but this ride is a little special to him.

"I ride with Slow Roll because it's just like family. I like to get out and meet people. Today, I'm riding for the fallen," Nolan said.

Army Veteran Julio Serrano

Julio Serrano is also an Army Veteran having also served for the National Guard and Air Force Guard, and served a total of 10 years.

He rides to remind himself to be grateful.

"We do it for the soldiers that have fallen, and the ones that didn't make it back home from WWI to the Vietnam conflict. We ride for them," Army Veteran Julio Serrano said. "For the remembrance, for what they've done and sacrificed their lives to give us the freedom that we have right now."

