Rich Products teams up with Buffalo Bills running back to launch the 'James Cookie'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has partnered with Rich Products to "cook" up a snack to add to your gameday tailgate.

The "James Cookie" is a limited-edition treat that Rich Products said "blends hometown pride with pro-caliber flavor." The cookie is filled with praline-coated pretzels, rice crispy crunchies, toffee bits, white chocolate, and red, white and blue sprinkles. It pays homage to Cook's fourth season in Buffalo and marks the end of an era as fans prepare to bid farewell to Highmark Stadium, which was once known as Rich Stadium.

"Football season in Buffalo is full of passion, pride and energy. And that's exactly what this cookie celebrates. As a company rooted in Buffalo for 80 years, Rich's has a deep appreciation and love for our community. James Cook is an electric player and we're excited to team up with him to introduce a cookie that is bold, full of flavor and perfect for game day or any celebration." - Alvino Battistoni, senior vice president, In-Store Bakery & Deli Division, Rich Products

The cookie is available at retailers throughout Western New York, including Tops, Delta Sonic, Kwik Fill-Red Apple, Crosby's, Bella Pizza and more. You can also purchase cookies online from Amazon and Walmart.com.

"The Mafia is the best in the league, so teaming up with Rich's to create something designed for them is special. The James Cookie is all about big, bold flavor that brings people together. I'm excited for fans to try it." - James Cook

You can find more information here.