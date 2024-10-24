'We were very excited': Researchers at UB working to create vaccine to treat Alzheimer's disease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There have been many promising leads for an Alzheimer's vaccine but new treatments have been slow to merge.

"As we talked to different experts about the field, we started to realize that there's no consensus on what's the ideal current treatment for Alzheimer's. In fact, there's nothing that's working really well right now," University at Buffalo Department of Biomedical Engineering Professor Dr. Jonathan Lovell told me.

Just last year, I reported on a new FDA-approved drug called Leqembi, which was the first treatment for the degenerative disease.

Then, came Donanemab.

Now, there is a new player on the field It is a vaccine that is in the works called PADIVAX.

"For many years, we've been interested in Alzheimer's vaccine. The idea here is that the vaccine will induce your own body to make antibodies that target the two hallmarks of the disease being the plaques and the tangles that are found in the brains of people with Alzheimer's," Dr. Lovell said.

Doctor Lovell has been working on developing a new treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

He leads a research team here at Bonner Hall to create a vaccine.

"We were able to find a collaborator Downstate in Staten Island to do basic research where they have a long expertise in Alzheimer's research. They were able to test this vaccine in their mouse model of Alzheimer's," he added. "The advantage of mice is that they've been genetically engineered to develop symptoms of the disease that mimic the human condition. They develop both plaques and tangles in their brain. Therefore, they are a commonly used research model for Alzheimer's disease."

University at Buffalo Department of Biomedical Engineering 2nd-year PhD Student Yting Song said, "The experiment took a long time to finish because we need to wait for the mice to develop the disease. So, even if it's in the mice model it takes like half a year."

Yting Song leads the research team.

Song said, "We know that for the Alzheimer's disease, currently there is no cure. So, one major goal for me is that I was trying to look for any outcome."

The hope is that the Alzheimer's patient makes antibodies that will either clear the plaques and tangles or slow the progression of the disease.

Doctor Lovell began working on this concept more than five years ago.

"We were very excited to see that this treatment proved efficacious in that model," he said.

The goal is to eventually get FDA approval to test the vaccine in human trials.