‘Represent Buffalo’: Chef Darian Bryan wins Season 5 of Next Level Chef

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congratulations are in order for Buffalo chef Darian Bryan. The city’s celebrity chef, best known for his Jamaican food, just won Season 5 of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef.

Darian won $250,000 in prize money and a one-year mentorship with the show's celebrity judges: Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyesha Arrington.

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Darian told me he was the only competitor on the season from New York State, and his goal was to represent Buffalo in the best way that he could.

“It means so much for me to represent Buffalo on the national stage, because these are the people who have believed and trusted in me for years. Whatever I do, they always show up. They always support,” Darian said. “Y’know what, people always talk trash about Buffalo; I’m going to show you guys that good can come from Buffalo.”

Thursday evening, a few hundred people gathered for a watch party inside Rec Room on Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo to cheer on the new champion together.

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“I’m just a chef. I don’t play sports. The love and support these folks show…. I’m just so grateful for these amazing people in my corner every day,” Darian said.

Next month, Darian will be opening a new restaurant named Reserve Steakhouse by Chef Darian. The restaurant will be taking over Eckl’s in Buffalo’s Larkinville, right next door to his other restaurant, Bratts Hill by Chef Darian.

He hopes to have it open for the public to enjoy in mid-June.