Reports: Patient shot himself inside Mercy Hospital in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A shooting incident occurred late Sunday night in the Emergency Department at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, according to Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 1133 members.

The incident took place just before midnight when a patient reportedly arrived at the hospital with a firearm.

Union representatives told 7 News that the individual was placed alone in an Emergency Department room, where he later fired the weapon, injuring himself.

The patient was taken to Erie County Medical Center (ECMC).

No employees, members, patients, or visitors were hurt.

In response to the incident, CWA Local 1133 has announced a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in front of the hospital to discuss their demands for increased safety protocols aimed at protecting healthcare workers, patients, and visitors.

7 News reached out to Catholic Health for comments on the incident and the union's demands, and we received the following statement: