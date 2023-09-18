‘Rent keeps going up every year’: East Side church breaks ground on affordable senior living apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Mount Olive Baptist Church pastor William Gillison had a vision that he could help older church members live in the area for an affordable price. Monday his son, Dwayne broke ground on his father’s dream.

Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo’s East Side broke ground on the Mt. Olive Senior Manor, an affordable living option for income-eligible residents aged 55 and over.

WKBW A rendering of what the Mt. Olive Senior Manor will look like when its finished in 2025.

“People on the East Side need affordable, nice housing,” said Pastor Dwayne Gillison of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. “It becomes our responsibility to provide what is needed.”

Dwayne’s father, Pastor William passed away last year, just after they got the news about the project being fully funded.

Monday, Pastor Dwayne couldn’t help but hear his father’s voice during the groundbreaking happening directly next door to the church.

WKBW Pastor Dwayne Gillison breaking ground on the affordable senior living apartments his father dreamed of for years.

“I can hear my dad saying over and over that ‘I told you this was God's building; it’s going to come to pass.’”

According to RentCafe.com, the average rent in buffalo is $1,289 per month, out of the price range for many Mount Olive Church-goers.

The median income for the 14215-area code, where the church is located, is $19,738 (2021 American Community Survey).

The rent at the Senior Manor will range from $540 to $755 to better suit the income level of its future residents.

WKBW Carolyn Rice has gone to Mount Olive Baptist Church for 6 years, and said she is one of many who will be applying to live at the new community.

“I was here when they first mentioned they bought the property,” said Mount Olive church member, Carolyn Rice. “The rent keeps going up every year, and I wouldn't be able to afford it if I didn't live with my daughter.”

“It's a beautiful community and I'll be around other Christians and seniors,” said another church member looking to move in, Ronald Speed.

The developer plans to finish construction in the fall of 2025.