Remembering 5/14 Two Years Later: Survivors share their stories

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some 5/14 survivors sat down with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person to talk about the trauma they still face and how they’re still trying to move forward after two years later of the Tops mass shooting.

Patrick Patterson is a 5/14 survivor and he still shows up to work at the Tops on Jefferson.

The same store where he was almost killed by one of the bullets from the mass shooter.

“I saw people running the grocery back door in terror so we came into the grocery backroom and I went halfway in and told them the door was right there and they had to do it unlatch the hook and they can go out,” Patrick says.

Despite that terror, he says the tragedy didn’t stop him from going back to the store he calls home.

Patrick copes by comforting other survivors, like Curt Baker and Fragrance Harris Stanfield.

“A lot of my help came from biblical points of view. We dispelled racism because there’s only one race and evil comes in all different sizes,” Patrick says. “And so I was able to help people fight through that.”

Curt Baker worked at the Jefferson Tops.

He along with Patrick helped shelter people from the bullets.

“All you heard was beam beam beam the bullets were ricker shearing off the walls,” Curt says.

Curt now works at the Tops on Elmwood in North Buffalo.

“Personally, I like to move past this situation,” he says. “But I do appreciate how it brought our community together.”

Grady Lewis saw the shooting from the parking lot.

In fact, a day before the shooting, Grady spoke with the killer, Payton Gendron, right outside the store.

But on 5/14, Grady had no clue the person he spoke with had a motive.

“I was going to sit down in the parking lot but I decided to go across the street and I saw a guy shooting people,” he says. “And they arrested him and throughout the day I started hearing she lived two hours away.”

Grady says he goes to counseling almost every day and journals to get by.

“I started writing and it helps me because now I have a little more insight on who he is. I don’t feel bad that I talked to him.”

Other survivors like Fragrance Harris still have a hard time coping.

“It may not have been the breath that I'm breathing but something died within me and I have to recover from that,” she expresses. “It’s like losing a limb or something.”

Fragrance describes the moment a bullet almost targeted her.

“I was in front of the store so no, I don't need a reminder of a remembrance or a memorial. I'm not even acknowledged most of the time,” she says. “I don't need to be memorized because I'm alive, but do something, don't just act like it didn’t happen to me.”

Survivors lean on each other taking one day at a time, and living every day as a gift.

“Sometimes it takes some sort of calamity, flood or earthquake for us for our humanity to come out and want to help others,” Patrick says.