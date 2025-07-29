Record number of parents getting early start on back-to-school shopping as costs rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York families are joining a nationwide trend of starting back-to-school shopping earlier this year, as parents look for ways to manage rising costs and find the best deals for their children.

As your voice in the community, we are connecting with local parents and educators to bring you practical advice on how to navigate this year's back-to-school shopping season while staying within budget.

The National Retail Federation reports that more than two-thirds of shoppers have already begun purchasing school supplies, a record high compared to 55% at this time last year. Many consumers cite concerns about potential price increases as their motivation for shopping early.

According to Capital One, the average household budgeted nearly $875 for back-to-school shopping last year. However, a new survey indicates parents plan to spend about 7% less per child than they did in 2024.

Jessica Woodward, associate director at Teacher's Desk and a former primary education teacher of 14 years, believes supporting teachers and students as they head into the new school year is crucial.

"They need to first feel supported before they can learn their ABC's and 123's," Woodward said.

When asked about high-demand items this year, Woodward highlighted specific supplies that parents should prioritize.

"They are looking for pencils, good crayons and markers, especially dry-erase markers. As a former teacher, now a lot of the kids have those mini whiteboards. So they each usually have a dry-erase marker in their desk, as well as when the teacher is writing on a whiteboard," Woodward said.

The Teacher's Desk, a Buffalo-based nonprofit, offers free supplies to qualifying educators. Full-time teachers with on-site classroom space in schools where at least 70% of students participate in the Federal Free or Reduced School Lunch Program are eligible to shop at the Teacher's Desk warehouse twice a year. Each visit allows them to receive supplies valued at $1,000.

Woodward shared creative strategies for teachers to help students take better care of their supplies.

"Each student would have one of those small toothbrush holders in their desk, and it holds 5 pencils exactly. And if they can make it to Friday with no teeth marks, no boogers on their pencil, no purposefully broken pencils and they would get to pick something from the prize," Woodward said.

For parents looking to save money, Woodward recommends reusing items like scissors and plastic boxes from previous years, noting that parents will appreciate having these items ready for the next school year.

Timing is also important when shopping for school supplies. Woodward advises not waiting too long.

"The big box stores just about two weeks ago came out with their ads, and so they replenish them for the next couple of weeks. But when you get to mid-August, the supplies run low," Woodward said.

I stopped by Office Max in West Seneca on Monday, where I found a plethora of back-to-school deals. The store employees told me everything is in stock right now because this location does not get much business.

Teachers interested in signing up for The Teacher's Desk can contact the executive director at john@theteachersdesk.org.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.