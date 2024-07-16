Receivership bill would allow City of Buffalo to target abandoned, dilapidated buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A three-story abandoned building on St Louis Place in Allentown has become a problem for neighbors like Lynn Wilson and Father Sal Manganello.

"And when I go to mow my lawn this is what I see…I've seen a dead body. I've seen a fire that I wondered what's going to come on to my property. I don't want to live like this anymore," Wilson said.

"People passed out in the parking lot. We find needles in the parking lot. I was the one to call the police that day that that body was found up here and it just continues to go on and on," Father Manganello.

Now Assemblymember Jon Rivera, State Senator Sean Ryan and Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski are coming together to push for the "City of Buffalo Historic Preservation Receivership Act."

The bill has already passed the state senate but now waits for approval in the assembly.

"We have the receivership program, but we're going to beef it up to make it so much easier and more user-friendly," Senator Ryan.

Right now only Buffalo City Housing Court can appoint receivership which allows a third party to take legal possession of an abandoned, dilapidated property.

This bill would also allow city leaders to appoint receiverships for a property like the one on St Louis.

"It is a threat to public safety, it denigrates the neighborhoods and it's because we have unscrupulous slumlords that allowed the city of Buffalo and their structures to basically fall on everyone's head," Nowakowski said.

The building has been abandoned for more than a decade with 17 violations, Nowakowski said.

Bernice Radle with Preservation Buffalo Niagara says there's hope the non-profit agency can be appointed as receivers.

"We actually have over $100,000 sitting in a bank account right now to deal with this building. If we can get the city and housing court to say yes allowing us to receive this property," Radle.

Lawmakers are hopeful this bill — to grant the city this power — will pass when they return for session.

Meantime — these neighbors are hoping for changes soon.

"I'd like for my grandchildren to be able to play in the yard for my dogs to run in the yard. And for me not to be threatened by the people that hang out on their porch," Wilson said.