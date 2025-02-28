'Reading is for everybody': Black Rock Books encourages adults to continue reading

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Corrie Stone-Johnson, owner of Black Rock Books, fosters a vibrant reading culture in the Buffalo area, inviting everyone to engage with literature without fear of judgment.

WKBW Buffalo bookstore encourages adults to get reading

“It’s an incredible time for books in Buffalo,” Stone-Johnson said.

She emphasized the importance of creating an environment where readers feel welcome, regardless of their reading frequency or genre preferences.

“Reading should be fun and accessible to everybody,” she added.

WKBW Buffalo bookstore encourages adults to get reading

A 2022 report from the National Literacy Institute indicates that 21% of U.S. adults are illiterate, with New York State having the second-highest percentage of adults lacking basic literacy skills. According toLiteracy Buffalo, nearly 18% of Erie and Niagara County adults struggle with literacy.

Stone-Johnson aims to engage more adults in reading to combat local literacy challenges.

The bookstore hosts four book clubs, including silent and introverts-only clubs.

In addition, Black Rock Books has launched a 2025 reading challenge designed to encourage participants to explore various literary genres.

WKBW Buffalo bookstore encourages adults to get reading

“This challenge includes themes to get people reading differently than they might normally read and to engage with different types of literature,” Stone-Johnson explained.

Participants who complete the challenge by reading through all 12 genres will be eligible to win a prize.

“Reading is for everybody,” she said. "It’s accessible, it can be free, it’s fun, and you can do it everywhere. We have something for you.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.