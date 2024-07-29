Read to Succeed Buffalo urges parents to continue their child's learning throughout the summer

BUFFALO, NY — Read to Succeed Buffalo is encouraging parents to keep their children learning throughout the summer to prevent the 'summer slide'.

Children lose 20% of reading skills and 27% of math skills throughout the summer

Read to Succeed offers tutoring throughout the school year

Parents can help toddlers learn by talking to them and taking them to museums, libraries

"Parents of infants and toddlers talk to your kids-- talk, interact, take them to the library to the museum or take them to the park," says Anne Ryan, Executive Director of Read to Succeed Buffalo.

Ryan says she is hoping parents can help their kids avoid the summer slide --- or the loss of knowledge over the summer.

According to Northwest Evaluation Association, children in 3rd to 5th grade lost on average 20 percent of their reading comprehension and 27 percent of their math knowledge during the summer.

"Buffalo Schools has a great resource on their website with age-appropriate books, if you're looking for your infants and toddlers you can look on Read to Succeed," said Ryan.

WKBW Read to Succeed Buffalo encourages parents to prevent 'summer slide'

Throughout the school year-- read to succeed is continuing learning with their tutoring program

"We have 100 and 20 volunteers. We're going to deploy over 12 schools and these saints. I mean, these people are incredible, donate 4 to 6 hours a week every week during the school year to tutor one on one," said Ryan.

The program is entirely free for families

"We tutor kids in Pre-k and Kindergarten with a pre-fluency model. Looking at that alphabet knowledge, that letter, sound correspondence, sight words," said Ryan.

