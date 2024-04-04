Ramadan Friendship Dinner celebrating the goal of creating stronger and more peaceful society

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Breaking bread with friends in the community from all walks of life was the goal of Erie County's annual Ramadan Friendship Dinner".

Wednesday night was the "14th Annual Ramadan Friendship Dinner" which was jointly hosted by Buffalo United for Peace and Erie County leaders.

The event is an inclusive event which brings together members of Erie County leadership from various religious backgrounds.

The event featured distinguished speakers who will delve into the significance of dialogue in promoting harmony and cooperation within communities.

This year's theme was "Connecting Communities Through Dialogue", in the hopes of building a stronger and more peaceful society.

"This friendship dinner is about that; having as many people participate from all sectors, from all ethnicities to talk about friendship, which is needed. If we had more of it, we probably wouldn't have so many problems," Honorable Judge Kevin Carter of 8th district judicial administrative judge said.

Those who attended the event had the opportunity to engage in thoughtful discussions, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and mutual respect.