'Rain or shine': 12-Year-Old runs 32.1 miles to honor cousin with Down Syndrome

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a simple school assignment became something much more meaningful for 12-year-old Brady Donahue.

The middle schooler and Orchard Park native decided to run 32.1 miles in 10 days to honor his 2-year-old cousin Reese, who has Down syndrome. The distance represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome that define the genetic condition.

"I was like, 'Oh, I can still do this. I had ten days to run 32.1 miles before World Down Syndrome Day," Brady said.

He did not do it alone. Brady rallied a group of friends to join him in the effort, running together through snow, rain and cold March days all to raise awareness.

"They did it like every day; rain or shine. It was a really cool experience," Brady explained.

"He came home from school that day and told us he was going to do it. He went outside in the snow and did it. His friends found out and asked him what he was doing. He told them and they said they wanted to do it with him," Brady's mom, Krissy Donahue, said.

The trio, Brady, Jacob and Harrison, kept each other accountable, even on days they could not run together.

"Especially because it was in the middle of March. He and his friends, Jacob and Harrison, went out every day. They ran this, and if they couldn't do it together, they would talk through their route and they were tracking each other," Donahue added.

Brady's commitment did not stop with the miles. He also wrote a research paper on Down syndrome to help others understand the condition and made quite an impact in the process.

"Having folks who are willing to advocate for Reese and other folks who have Down Syndrome. When he shared with us the paper that he was writing in class, it made me cry. It was something that hit home and was really powerful. I think he got a 96. I would have given him a 100," Reese's dad, Matt Owczarczak said.

Brady is now involved in Unified Basketball, a Special Olympics program that teams athletes with and without intellectual disabilities for training and competition.

"Like how to deal with drills, like the lay-up lines and the offense and passing and shooting," Brady said.

His family said Brady has always been a thoughtful kid, driven to make a difference and be a good neighbor.

"It's really important that people, no matter who you are or what you are, or wherever you came from, you should all be treated the same and fairly and be given the same opportunities as everyone else," Brady shared.