'Put people over money': Erie County legislator pushes for drink lid law to prevent spiking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Erie County legislator is advocating for a new state law that would require bars and nightclubs to provide drink lids to customers upon request, aiming to make it harder for predators to spike drinks.

Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard, who represents District 2, is spearheading the initiative after a similar resolution failed at the county level in December by a 7-4 vote. She plans to continue pushing the issue with state lawmakers.

"When you look at the statistics nationally, 1 out of 13 students is getting drugged, and that's reported. That's scary. If we don't do something to be proactive, that's on us," St. Jean Tard said.

A survey shows that one in 13 U.S. college students has had their drinks spiked without their knowledge. California implemented a similar law last year.

The proposed legislation would require bars in Erie County to offer drinking lids to patrons upon request, providing an additional layer of protection against drink tampering.

Mixed reactions from community

Lancaster resident Jenna Rouse, who frequents restaurants and bars in downtown Buffalo, supports the initiative.

"Even when you are the most vigilant about your drink, it can still happen. So, having that extra layer of protection is so helpful," Rouse said.

"I have had a friend of mine who had something slipped in her drink right in front of us, and no matter how hard you try, sometimes it still gets by, so I think it's really important," she added.

However, some business owners view the requirement as government overreach. Chris Godson, general manager of D-Tour Bar and Grill in Buffalo's Chippewa District, believes small businesses already face enough financial burdens post-pandemic.

When asked about the possibility of Erie County providing the lids, St. Jean Tard said she is willing to explore that option.

"That's something I'm willing to look into, but I always like to say we need to put people over money. That's what we need to focus on. Human lives should be our top priority and as an elected, my job is to make sure that we are protecting our most vulnerable," St. Jean Tard said.

Alternative safety measures

Godson suggests alternative approaches to patron safety, emphasizing the role of trained staff and security.

"As a career bartender, countless times I have taken young ladies' drinks when they go to the bathroom, when they ask me to and put it behind the bar to keep it safe. If you don't have a bartender you're friendly with, you should take your drink with you," Godson said.

He stressed that establishments should have protocols in place for suspected drink spiking incidents.

"We will and should help you through the whole process if that happens. So we'll get you home, we'll call an Uber and we'll get the person arrested and charged that did it. We'll check the camera system afterwards, we'll follow up on it," Godson said.