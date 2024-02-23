'Pursuing passion, impacting community': Buffalo Fashion Runway prepares for Black History Month show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Fashion Runway is set to hit the stage once more in their upcoming show this weekend to celebrate Black History Month.

The show, "Black Carpet," is taking place this Saturday at the Northland Workforce Training Center.

Buffalo Fashion Runway debuted its first show in September — threading together designers and artists in the Queen City.

"From the onset, we've gotten unbelievable support from the Buffalo community," Cain McDermott, one of the group's founders, said. "What that told us is that this is something Buffalo has been waiting for."

Now, they're getting their sewing machines ready again.

"We wanted to throw another fashion show that is based on Black history and Black fashion in February just to pay homage to the diversity, the resilience and the elegance of Black culture in fashion," Chad Williams, another co-founder, said.

Williams told 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera the audience can "expect the unexpected."

Some VIP guests will receive shirts with an embedded ticket QR code sewn into the front. In other words, they will literally be able to wear their ticket to the show through this special code.

This is just one of the group's many efforts to practice being environmentally friendly.

"Michelangelo had to carve David out of his marble tomb, making waste of what was once whole," McDermott said. "3-D printing allows us to do the opposite of that, using only what we need to make what we want."

A special jersey will be returning from the last show. It was created to remember the lives lost in the May 14th mass shooting.

"On the front it hones the Superman logo, which is symbolism for hope, and then in the Superman logo, it has a 'B' for 'Buffalo,'" Williams said. "On the back of the jersey, it says 'Buffalo 10,' and we'll be creating different variations of this jersey to put on the Buffalo Black icons throughout the show."

The show is currently sold out.

"To be able to be pursuing a passion but also impacting a community and a city that I grew up in, it's unspeakable," McDermott said.