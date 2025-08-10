Puerto Rican flags stolen from Niagara Street ahead of annual parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating the theft of Puerto Rican flags along Niagara Street, just days before the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY.

In a statement Sunday, the Buffalo Police Department said it is aware of the theft and will be working with parade organizers to file a report. Investigators plan to review available evidence, including street camera footage, as part of their search for whoever is responsible.

The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY shared the news in a Facebook post, calling the theft “saddening and disheartening.”

“All of the flags we put up along Niagara Street have been stolen,” the post reads. “These flags are more than just decorations; they’re a powerful symbol of our cultural pride and a signal to everyone that the parade is coming. It’s a shame that someone would be so selfish as to take something that means so much to our community.”

Despite the loss, organizers say the parade will go on as planned and that their pride “will still be on display.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.