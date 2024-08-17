'Proudest moments of your lives': New Buffalo fire recruits receive encouraging words before 20-week training

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cause for celebration in the Buffalo Fire Department with dozens of new recruits joining their ranks.

In an on-boarding ceremony at Waterfront Elementary School on Friday, the newest class of Buffalo Fire recruits were welcomed by city officials.

As they get set to begin a five-month fire and EMS training academy, fire department leadership offered some words of encouragement to these men and women joining Buffalo's bravest.

Fifty-two fire recruits are all entering what is described as the most unique, demanding and dangerous professions in the world.

"From taking and passing an extremely competitive civil service examination to successfully completing all the prerequisites from the ability tasks to the background investigations, to the physicals and drug tests, just to name a few," Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner William Renaldo said.

With great honor comes great responsibility, but before they swear-in, there is a rigorous 20-week training that lies ahead.

"The next 20 weeks of training will be, for many of you, the most challenging time of your life. You're going to be tested mentally, physically and academically. Some of you are going to struggle at times, but for those of you who emerge from the other side and walk across that stage, 20 weeks from now, it'll be the happiest and proudest moments of your lives," Commissioner Renaldo explained.

They join the more than 300 new fire fighters who have joined the department since June 2018.

The goal of having a fully staffed department with now roughly 700 fire personnel is coming to fruition.

City of Buffalo Deputy Dr. Callie Johnson said, "It's great to see this department evolving into a diverse and modern, multi-skill force with all the necessary apparatus, tools and equipment required to perform duties safely and effectively."

"The City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Fire Department recognizes the diverse and inclusive organization that resembles this community and demographic makeup. It's more likely to provide effective service and garner more respect from our citizens," Commissioner Renaldo added.

Recruits from the Niagara Falls Fire Department and the City of North Tonawanda were also honored.