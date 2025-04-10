'Proud of who you are': GLYS Youth Conference provides safe space for LGBTQ+ teens

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The annual GLYS Youth Leadership Conference took place on Thursday at Williamsville South. This event provides a safe space for teenagers to connect and build supportive relationships. It allows LGBTQ+ youth to gather, share experiences, and access vital resources that are crucial for their mental health.

Recent studies reveal that approximately 70% of LGBTQ+ youth experience anxiety, while 57% face depression. Nearly half of children aged 13 to 17 have considered self-harm. Amid ongoing political discussions about issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, one in three youth report that anti-LGBTQ+ policies have significantly worsened their mental health.

Grif, a homeschooled nonbinary student, expressed gratitude for the GLYS organization, stating, “I found GLYS, which helped a lot. I mean, they helped me become my true self and realize that I don't have to apologize to anyone for being who I am.”

Anaima Nieves Dejesus, originally from Puerto Rico and currently living in Buffalo, emphasized the importance of these gatherings for friendship.

“You come out to more people in high school. People are either already expecting it or accepting. They’re like, all right, you’re just a person, and you’re still you,” she said.

The conference connects youth from various locations, allowing them to meet peers who share their experiences.

Jack Kavanaugh, the executive director of GLYS, noted the significance of these interactions.

“For a lot of them, they're one of two or three kids at their whole school. They can build a relationship with other young people, not just those at their school,” he said.

Grif concluded, “It's hard, but you know it's definitely worth it. Your mental health improves a lot when you become proud of who you are.”