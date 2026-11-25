With Thanksgiving approaching, immigrant rights advocates and community members rallied outside Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday. They called for an end to ICE flights and greater transparency around federal immigration operations.

The Buffalo Ends ICE Flights Coalition says the demonstration was intended to raise awareness about the treatment of people being transported through the airport.

Stephanie Mejia, executive director of the Western New York Peace Center, said the demonstration reflects the community's desire to have its concerns heard.

"What is America made of other than resisting and making sure democracy is available for all?" Mejia said. "That is how we were founded."

Mejia also pointed to the turnout as an example of community members coming together to speak out about issues they believe are affecting their neighborhoods.

"A lot of people have engaged, and it just shows how strong the community is," she said. "This is what America looks like when people unite and are like, 'Hey, we don't like what we're seeing in our community. We're going to bring attention to it and we're going to change it for the better."

Protester David O'Donnell said he believes speaking out is part of preserving democracy.

"People fought for this country for hundreds and hundreds of years, and it's our duty to preserve our democracy," O'Donnell said.

Brandon Buchanan said the airport was intentionally chosen as the location for the demonstration because of its connection to the flights.

"We wanted to bring it here since this is where the heart of these flights are being sent out of, and it's just really unacceptable," Buchanan said. "And we need to be in all the places that ICE is."

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The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said it does not facilitate, coordinate, oversee or participate in ICE operations at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

In a statement, NFTA Public Information Officer Kelly Khatib said federal law enforcement activities are managed by the respective federal agencies and directed questions about ICE operations and policies to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The authority also said the airport cannot choose which planes take off or land. Federal law and grant agreements prohibit the airport from blocking or screening specific carriers from using the facility.

Protesters said they hope the demonstration will bring greater attention to their concerns and encourage continued community involvement.

