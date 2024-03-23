Protest calls for justice after Facebook video widely shared, shows Buffalo teen girl getting arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A protest called for justice after this Facebook video started circulating on social media.

At the center is a 15-year-old Buffalo girl who is accused of shoplifting at a Family Dollar, in Cheektowaga.

The teen was taken into custody in East Buffalo.

The video showed officers taking the girl into custody.

7News is not identifying her because she is a minor.

Bernice Lee, who was working at her shop the Juice Lounge, happened to hear a lot of noise near her shop and decided to walk out, the afternoon of Wednesday, March 20th, which was the day of the arrest.

"There was about 8 cars out there, about two unmarked cars. When I went out there and heard all the commotion, I heard just a kid screaming. When I walked over there, she was being abused. She was down on the ground. She was being roughed up, she got slammed to the ground, knee in the back. I actually saw this with my face," Bernice Lee explained.

Cheektowaga Police strongly deny any claims of excessive force.

Lee said she immediately asked witnesses around her to pull their phones out and document the situation.

Police were not listening to the mother's plea to uncuff her daughter, according to Lee.

Aminah Barnes is the teen's grandmother.

She said she witnessed the incident on a FaceTime call from her daughter who is also the girl's mother.

The 15-year-old girl's grandmother, Aminah Barnes said, "She was in the police car. They snatched her out the car and they had her on the ground with her head pressed onto the ground. Men, not women. It was one female, with their knees in her back and she is screaming, 'I can't breath. I can't breath.' And my daughter is begging them please, 'Let her up. Let her up.' I felt helpless. There was nothing I could do."

Many in the community have said this was a case of mistaken identity.

Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Coons said that was not the case.

"What a lot of the community anger is about at the scene, she was misidentified by the store but we have in store video her committing the crime and the property was actually found on her," Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Coons said.

As for those allegations of excessive force, Chief Coons said the officers did comply with the state's use of force policy.

"We reviewed all of the Body 1 Camera video. Our officers were within policy and procedures and New York State law. They were all compliant. They can use force to arrest. The force that they used was minimal. IN fact, I think they showed a lot of restraint," Chief Coons said.

Lee said the number of officers arresting the teen was unnecessary.

Chief Coons said quite the contrary.

Chief Coons said, "It actually works out very good. The amount of officers that were there, instead of having one officers having to really fight with this individual, having more officers there were able to help subdue her quicker, with minimal force."

However, Barnes said the situation could have been handled better.

Barnes said, "What I do hope comes out of this is that they get better training because you're going to deal and you're going to come across many teenagers and you need to know how to handle the teenagers without displaying what just happened."

"She went to the hospital yesterday. Her hand is bruised. She has a splint on her hand. She is severely traumatized. She is being cyberbullied right now. She doesn't want to come outside. Her face is everywhere and her mother is traumatized," Lee explained.

Barnes said, "She's being bullied on social media. Kids don't have that development yet to where they have sympathy and understanding."

The chief said the body camera footage will not be released because that was recommendation from the district attorney, because it contains footage of a minor.

The has been charged with Petit Larceny which is a Class A Misdemeanor. She was also released to a parent.