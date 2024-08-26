Programs efforting to address after-school fights and provide support to students in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (W.K.B.W) — As students get ready to head back to school 7 News is helping you keep your family safe once the school day ends. A number of organizations are offering your kids a safe space to go to.



This comes after the Buffalo Public School District dealt with several cases of after-school violence last year.Last December, a 16-year-old was stabbed during a fight on Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo.

He was not seriously hurt, the stabbing -- and fight are part of a series of fights to take place.

<IT's been an outlet for me to channel my anger AND TURN IT INTO SOMETHING POSITIVE >

Deonne Wedlington has been involved with Most Valued Parents basketball program or Neal Dobbins Restorative Inner City Basketball League for more than a year.

Wedlington says it helps her deal with her emotions.

"I learned how to control my anger way better than i used to, i learned how to take accountability for the things that I do," said Wedlington.

Another teen, Tyshaun Hayes says he has been positively impacted by programs that MVP has offered.

"It's like a family and feels like I am home. I get to hangout with people I haven't seen in a longtime and meet new faces and be a good role model to the kids that are here," said Hayes.

The basketball league is used to help restore the community by allowing teens to talk about whats on their minds.

"Our children they deal with a lot outside you know outside of this setting in the homes schools and they bottle up a lot and this is the opportunity for them to get whatever they have to get off their chest," said Marlon Keith, a member of MVP.

7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson reached out to the Buffalo Public School District to see what actions it may be taking in light of last years violence.

A District spokesperson sent this statement:

“The district is proud that the majority of our students are responsible, come to school each day ready to learn, and respect the public transit system. The message from Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight has not changed: she urges parents and caregivers of our high schoolers to know where their children are after school and to not let them gather for extended lengths of time downtown or at other unsupervised locations. There may be consequences if youth are found down there and are engaging in harmful and dangerous behaviors. For instance, a misbehaving student's bus pass privileges may be revoked by the Buffalo Public Schools after a comprehensive review process based on the BPS code of conduct.”

Jeffery Hammond, BPS Director of Public Relations and Information

The District is wanting to have parents know their children's whereabouts at all times, programs like Buffalo Police Athletic League are also using sports to keep kids out of trouble.

"We teach the kids about peer pressure, mentoring and how to get along. You don't need to be confrontational in what you do. It's okay to find something else to do, except call names and get into a fight," said PAL's Orville Cox.

Teens like Wedlington are encouraging others to try and see if these programs can help.

"It makes me feel like not so much of an outcast, there's nothing wrong with me, it's just something that a lot of people go through," said Wedlington.

You can learn more about MVP and PAL here.