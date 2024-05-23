Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

Program cuts and hiring freeze included in Buffalo State University's financial sustainability plan

buf state 1.jpg
WKBW
buf state 1.jpg
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 23, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State University laid out its plan Thursday for financial sustainability. It says this plan will ensure long-term student and campus success.

What's included?

buf state.jpg

Buffalo State's Interim President Bonita Durand, Ph.D., presented this plan in front of the campus community and stakeholders Thursday. She calls it a multi-pronged approach to eliminating the university's $16.5 million structural deficit.

“I am confident that our Buffalo State University community can both ensure our long-term financial sustainability while continuing to do what we do best: delivering a high-quality educational experience for our students,” Durand said. “With the support of elected leadership, SUNY leadership, our community partners, our campus community and our Buffalo State family, we will solidify our role as a premier academic institution that meets students’ evolving needs for years to come.”

pres.jpg

Last year, SUNY gave Buffalo State a $5.3 million increase in Direct State Tax Support, followed by another $2.8 million increase this year.

“With support from historic levels of State investment, Interim President Durand has outlined a thoughtful, well-planned vision for Buffalo State that balances tough but necessary choices with creative thinking, putting the university in the best possible position to achieve long-term financial health and growth,” SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said. “A strong Buffalo State is integral to ensuring a strong SUNY system. Interim President Durand and the Buffalo State community have my full support in their work to secure a brighter future for the institution and, most importantly, our students.”

Buffalo State says enrollment has declined by 42% over the last decade but the campus saw an increase in first-time undergraduate enrollment in Fall 2023, which it calls a hopeful sign.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!