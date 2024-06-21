Private First Class Allen Gang of West Seneca receives Purple Heart medal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Private First Class Allen Gang of West Seneca was presented with the Purple Heart medal on Friday for his service in the Vietnam War.

The ceremony took place in front of the Purple Heart Monument at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

"With bravery and commitment, Allen Gang served this nation, leaving an indelible mark on history and contributing to the freedoms we enjoy today," said Congressman Tim Kennedy. "We honor his sacrifices and salute his exceptional military service."

Private First Class Gang attended South Park High School, and at the age of 19, enlisted in the United States Army. He was initially stationed overseas and was later assigned to the Transportation Detachment in Vietnam.

He served in the 17th Cavalry Regiment of the 199th Infantry Brigade before suffering an injury in 1968.

Congressman Tim Kennedy also presented Private First Class Gang with a commemorative anniversary pin and a flag flown over the United States Capitol. In addition, he was entered into the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.